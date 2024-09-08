Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.