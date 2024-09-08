Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

