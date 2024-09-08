Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
