XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.29.

XPO Stock Down 1.0 %

XPO stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. XPO has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after buying an additional 253,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in XPO by 151.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in XPO by 46.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in XPO by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

