Yetik Mert Buys 81,000 Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert acquired 81,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £60,750 ($79,881.66).
Genel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GENL stock opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.61. Genel Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.
About Genel Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.