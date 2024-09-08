Yetik Mert Buys 81,000 Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert acquired 81,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £60,750 ($79,881.66).

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GENL stock opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.61. Genel Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

