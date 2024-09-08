Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.2 %

JCI stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,270,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

