Zacks Research Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WPM. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

WPM stock opened at C$78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$86.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.