Zacks Research Comments on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

