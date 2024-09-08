Zacks Research Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,574,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

