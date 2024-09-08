Zacks Research Weighs in on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HP stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

