Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,394 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,577,850. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.