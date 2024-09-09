104,049 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.31 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

View Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.