104,049 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.31 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

