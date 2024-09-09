13,576 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

