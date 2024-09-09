13,719 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,863.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 837,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.