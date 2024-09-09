15,373 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

OMFL opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

