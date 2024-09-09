1,571 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

