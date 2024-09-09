17,205 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 611.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

FDUS opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

