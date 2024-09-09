1,949 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $225.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $235.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

