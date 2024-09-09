20,000 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.09% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 281,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 183,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 3,127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

