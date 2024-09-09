21,452 Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at $9,208,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000.

LOAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE LOAR opened at $68.47 on Monday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

