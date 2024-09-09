2,423 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cabot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cabot by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

