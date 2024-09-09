2,608 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

