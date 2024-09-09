26,780 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 80.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.63 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $711.10 million, a P/E ratio of 277.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

