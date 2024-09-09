2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81. 2U has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

