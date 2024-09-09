3,887 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SharkNinja Stock Performance
NYSE:SN opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $98.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.
SharkNinja Company Profile
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
