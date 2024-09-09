3,947 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

