3M (NYSE:MMM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

MMM opened at $128.60 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in 3M by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

