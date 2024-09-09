545 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

