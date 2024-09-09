63,267 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 199,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,981 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 779,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.