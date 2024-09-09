7,000 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.92 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

