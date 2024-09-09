85 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 76,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $799.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $863.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

