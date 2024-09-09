907 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 517,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $354.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

