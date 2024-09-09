941 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

