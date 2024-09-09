Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,040,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,598,000.
Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BWLP stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. BW LPG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14.
BW LPG Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%.
BW LPG Company Profile
BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.
