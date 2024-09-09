Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average of $634.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

