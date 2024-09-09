Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Navigator worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 74.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

