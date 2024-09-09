Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4,286.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $32,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

