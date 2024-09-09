Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 862,681 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 870,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wipro by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

