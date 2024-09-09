Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.