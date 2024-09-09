Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $9,433,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $90.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,789 shares of company stock worth $7,658,084. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

