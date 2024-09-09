Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,832 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.10% of DHT worth $39,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 41,626.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $10.51 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.