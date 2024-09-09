Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of PBF Energy worth $64,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,720,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,615,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,198,252 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

