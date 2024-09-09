Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Qualys worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,345. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 1.2 %

QLYS opened at $122.23 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.