Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 598.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,869 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.