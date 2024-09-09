Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $25.60 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $279.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average is $273.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

