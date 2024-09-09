Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $26.46 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 12,560.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375,811 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

