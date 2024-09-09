Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $29.22 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4,988.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

