Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $33.42 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.76.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

