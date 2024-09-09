Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $43.08 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Grand Canyon Education worth $43,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $137.41 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

