Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $44.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351,666 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Gerdau worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,708,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,788,000 after buying an additional 6,268,313 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,240,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after acquiring an additional 547,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 272,549 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 912.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 232,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,324,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.26 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.